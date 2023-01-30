Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Makkar takes charge as Ludhiana planning committee chairman

Published on Jan 30, 2023 11:21 PM IST

Published on Jan 30, 2023 11:21 PM IST

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sharanpal Singh Makkar taking charge as district planning committee chairman in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harvinder Singh/HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sharanpal Singh Makkar on Monday took charge as the chairman of district planning committee in the presence of cabinet ministers Bram Shankar Jimpa and Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

After assuming the charge, Makkar said effective implementation of pro-people policies of AAP government will be his top priority.

Strenuous efforts would be made to facilitate the people and the pace of development works will be expedited in the district, he added.

Further speaking, the new chairman said corruption and inefficiency in the delivery of services to people would not be spared at any cost. He pointed out that those who indulged in corrupt practices will face strict action.

