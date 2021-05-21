Malana to take shot at Covid vaccine after deity gives nod

Faith can move mountains. Malana, nestled in the Himayalas at 9,900 ft in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, which made headlines recently for shunning the Covid-19 vaccination drive in the absence of the local deity’s blessings, has had a change of heart.

Residents started registering themselves for vaccination two days ago with local deity Jamdagni Rishi or Jamlu Devta believed to have given his approval after a hard-fought debate in the two Houses of the village parliament. Members of both Houses agreed that vaccination is important but left the decision to the deity.

Malana panchayat comprises the two villages of Saura Behad and Dhara Behad with a total population of 2,041 in 475 households, including 1,039 men and 1,002 women. So far, none of the residents has contracted Covid-19.

Break from tradition

“It’s not easy for these people to give up their tradition. But now we are hopeful,” says health educator Birma Thakur, who visited the village along with three staff members on Thursday.

Panchayat pradhan Raju Ram and secretary Tek Singh Negi, along with lone accredited social health activist Nirma Devi, have been trying to convince the villagers to take the vaccine for the past two months. The team of health workers from Jarhi, the nearest town from Malana, would trek 7km on alternate days to reach out to the villagers.

Raju Ram played a vital role in changing the mindset. He took the help of the panchayat and mahila mandals to convince the villagers. “Belief is one thing, but science is another. I categorically told the villagers that we can’t live in isolation for long. We now have the blessings of the deity,” he said. The panchayat had called a meeting and requested both Houses to deliberate on the matter.

People coming forward good sign

So far, 142 people have registered themselves. There are nearly 350 people above 60 in the panchayat. Of them, 40 have got themselves registered. “The state government has deputed two teachers to register the villagers for vaccination, few have come forward and the rest are still reluctant,” said panchayat secretary Tek Singh Negi.

Nirma Devi is elated that people are finally coming forward for vaccination. She admits that she has not been inoculated either. “I’ll take the vaccine along with the villagers. It’s a good sign that people have started coming forward,” she says.

Meanwhile, National Rural Health Mission state director Nipun Jindal has sought a report from the chief medical officers to identify remote villages where not a single person has been vaccinated.