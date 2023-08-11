Ludhiana: 9 months on, man held for killing his nephew

Nine months after a man brutally murdered his nephew and buried the body in a drum and filled it with soil, the police arrested the accused on Friday. He was on the run for the past nine months. The police have also recovered the murder weapon, a hammer, following the information provided by him.

The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT)

The accused has been identified as Vivekanand alias Sapu Mandal of Guru Kripa Colony of Bhattian village. He was wanted by the police in the murder case of his nephew Piyush Mandal, 20.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Rupinder Kaur Sra stated that sub-inspector Harjit Singh, SHO at Salem Tabri police station, arrested the accused from Bhattian village following a tip-off.

The ADCP stated that Piyush was murdered on December 5, 2022. However, his body was found on December 17, 2022, buried in a drum filled with soil, which was sealed by cement. The accused had managed to flee on December 15, 2022, two days before the recovery of the body. He remained in his house for at least 10 days after the murder to evade suspicion.

Meanwhile, Sarita Devi, mother of the victim, found the drum on the roof on December 17, 2022. When she broke open the drum, she found the decomposed body of her son stuffed in it. She lodged a murder case against Vivekanand.

During questioning, the accused told police that on December 5, 2022, he had indulged in a spat with Piyush over some issue. Under the influence of liquor, he bludgeoned Piyush to death with a hammer. He stuffed the body in a plastic drum and filled it with soil. Later, he sealed the drum with cement.

The ADCP added that Vivekanand had been living in a live-in relationship with Piyush’s mother Sarita Devi for about 15 years. Sarita Devi was married to Vivekanand’s brother Hemant Kumar. However, due to their strained relations, Sarita started living with Hemant’s younger brother Vivekanand along with her children. However, Piyush and Vivekanand would often indulge in verbal spats.

