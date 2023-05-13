Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pinjore man held for shooting at brother’s employee

Pinjore man held for shooting at brother’s employee

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
May 13, 2023 03:37 AM IST

The victim told the police that he worked with Sandeep Singh Khokar of Pinjore; he was near the accused’s house, where he met his brother Kuldeep, who got in a fight with him

Police have arrested a man for opening fire at his brother’s employee with an air gun in Pinjore on Thursday.

Police arrested a Pa man for opening fire at his brother’s employee with an air gun in Pinjore. (HT File)
The accused was identified as Kuldeep Singh Khokar of Pinjore.

The victim, Naval Pravesh, who hails from Bihar, told the police that he worked with Sandeep Singh Khokar. On Thursday, he was near Sandeep’s house, where he met his brother Kuldeep.

Kuldeep suddenly started hurling abuses at him without provocation and even manhandled him. He pulled him off his motorcycle and shot at him with an air gun.

An injured Naval was rushed to the government hospital in Kalka. After recording his statement, police registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

Saturday, May 13, 2023
