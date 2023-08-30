Panchkula: Murder bid accused attempts suicide in police custody

Arrested on charges of attempt to murder, a 30-year-old man tried to end his life by hitting his head against the wall at the Sector 16 police post on Wednesday.

The accused is facing nine cases, including those of attempt to murder, snatching and assault, as per Panchkula police. (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, Abhyaas, alias Avinash, 30, hails from Bihar and lives in Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh.

In his complaint, constable Suresh Kumar, posted at the police post, said around 8.30 am, Abhyaas told the cops on duty that he needed to go to toilet. So, he was taken out of the cell and taken to the toilet, while two cops stood guard outside.

After some time, the policemen heard thuds and on rushing inside the toilet, they saw Abhyaas hitting his head against the tiled wall and bleeding.

Abhyaas was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where he was treated for his injuries. A case under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against him at the Sector 14 police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per police records, the accused is facing nine cases, including those of attempt to murder, snatching and assault.

He was lodged at the Sector 16 police post in connection with a murder bid case registered at the Sector 14 police station in July. He is accused of attacking three brothers with his accomplices at Indira Colony, Sector 17 on July 14. He is currently on three-day police remand.