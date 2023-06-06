Karnal man held for running over two women in Sector 6

A week after two women were mowed down by a speeding car in Sector 6, police have arrested the accused. A Karnal man was arrested for running over two women in Sector 6. (HT File)

The arrested man has been identified as Amit Arora, a resident of Nagla Megha village of Karnal. He currently lives in Karan Vihar Colony.

Investigators said the accused was taking a selfie while driving the car and hit three women walking roadside. Two women Anju, 50, and Shashi, 55, died in the accident, while another, Nishi, sustained injuries.

Sharing details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Traffic Nayab Singh said the accused fled with the car after the incident. He, however, was captured in the cameras installed in the neighbourhood and the footage helped police track him down.

The DSP added that the accused runs a medical store in Karan Vihar Colony and was inebriated at the time of the incident. Police had registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 304A (death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act) at Sector-32-33 police station.

The accused was produced in the court and sent to judicial custody.