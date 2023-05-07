Man arrested in 2021 quadruple murder case in Gurugram

A man has been arrested and remanded in police custody in connection with the murder of four persons in Gurugram in 2021, said the police.

A man has been arrested and remanded in police custody in connection with the murder of four persons in Gurugram in 2021, said the police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was identified as Anand Yadav, son of the main accused in the case Rao Rai Singh, said Nuh superintendent of police Varun Singla here on Saturday.

He said the man was produced in a court, which sent him to two-day police remand.

The SP said Yadav was arrested for alleged criminal conspiracy in the case. “Anand Yadav has been arrested on the basis of evidence, including circumstantial evidence in the case,” Singla added.

On August 23, 2021, Rao Rai Singh had allegedly hacked to death three members of his tenant’s family and his own daughter-in-law.

The accused was allegedly enraged over a suspected relationship between his daughter-in-law Sunita (32) and tenant Krishan Kumar Tiwari (42).

He attacked the duo and then Krishan’s wife Anamika (38) and two daughters.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the four had died on spot, the three-year-old daughter of Krishan survived. She has been living with her relatives in Delhi.

The accused had himself walked with the murder weapon to a police station to surrender.

The police had arrested Rao Rai Singh and his wife Bimlesh and both were lodged in Bhondsi jail.

On October 5, 2021 Singh committed suicide in prison.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON