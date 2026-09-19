Man arrested for theft in Baltana

A man was caught after allegedly entering an unoccupied house in Baltana during a series of thefts reported by a resident.

Police registered a case under Sections 305 and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and started an investigation. (HT File)

Surinder Kaur, a resident of Harmilap Nagar Phase 1, Baltana, told police that thieves had targeted her house several times since July 31. On September 16, her son Ritik Kundu was monitoring CCTV cameras when he saw two men arrive with a handcart. One entered the house while the other stood outside.

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Kundu alerted a neighbour, Jaya Verma, and followed the suspects. He intercepted them near Prem Mandir and caught Soni Lal, while his associate fled with the handcart, police said.

Kundu and his mother handed Soni Lal and the CCTV footage to police at the Baltana post. Police said Kaur had earlier reported thefts on July 31, August 2, September 13 and September 14. During the August 2 incident, Kundu had spotted a suspect fleeing on a red Activa scooter and followed him. The accused allegedly fled the spot, abandoning the scooter. Police later took the scooter into custody.

Kaur also alleged that a local contractor was behind the repeated intrusions and was using them to harass the family. Police are verifying the allegation.

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{{^usCountry}} Police registered a case under Sections 305 and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and started an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police registered a case under Sections 305 and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and started an investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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