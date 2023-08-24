News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Haryana: Nuh violence accused held after gunfight with police

Haryana: Nuh violence accused held after gunfight with police

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram/nuh
Aug 24, 2023 09:47 PM IST

According to the police, so far, 61 FIRs have been registered and 286 accused arrested in connection with the communal clashes that erupted in Nuh when the Vishva Hindu Parishad’s Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by a mob on July 31.

A man allegedly involved in the communal violence in Nuh was arrested after a brief encounter with police, officials said Thursday.

The arrested accused was identified as Osama, alias Pehelwan, of Ferozpur Namak village, police said.
Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the communal clashes.

Late Wednesday night, the Nuh police arrested Osama after a brief encounter near Ujina canal drain.

A search operation was launched following inputs that the bike-borne accused was headed to Ali Meo village from Ferozpur Namak.

When police tried to intercept Osama, he opened fire at them and in retaliatory firing, he suffered a bullet injury in his leg. He was nabbed and placed under arrest, police said.

A country-made pistol, one cartridge and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession, police said.

Nuh police spokesperson Krishna Kumar said the arrested accused, Osama, was wanted in Nalhar arson. He is being treated in Nalhar medical College.

