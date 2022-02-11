Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man arrested in Ludhiana for duping people outside ATMs and banks
chandigarh news

Man arrested in Ludhiana for duping people outside ATMs and banks

Police filed a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against a man, identified as resident of from Kailash Nagar, Ludhiana, for allegedly duping people outside ATMs and banks on the pretext of extending help in carrying out financial transactions.
A man from Kailash Nagar, Ludhiana for allegedly duping people outside ATMs and banks (HT File)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police arrested a man for allegedly duping people on the pretext of extending help in carrying out financial transactions.

The accused, identified as Upinder Kumar of Kailash Nagar, Doraha, used to swap people’s debit cards after offering them help with withdrawing cash outside ATMs. He would later steal money from the accounts.

Police recovered two debit cards from their possession, and two bundles of papers with 100 currency notes on both ends.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Bhupinder Kumar, the investigating officer, said the police arrested the accused near the grain market in Sahnewal following a tip-off.

During questioning, the accused also admitted to duping bank customers using a bundle of the papers. He used to take money from customers they were carrying and handover the bundle of papers with currency notes on both sides.

A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Sahnewal police station. The accused is in police custody till February 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP