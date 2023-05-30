30k intoxicating tablets seized in Ambala, 2 held
The Ambala SP said Mangat Singh, who had been into drug trade for several years, disclosed that he bought drugs from Kumar and sold them for four times the actual price
The Ambala police arrested a man, along with his supplier from Kurukshetra, after recovering 30,000 intoxicating tablets, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said on Monday.
The accused were identified as Mangat Singh and Surendra Kumar, a medical store owner.
The SP said Singh, who had been into drug trade for several years, disclosed that he bought drugs from Kumar and sold them for four times the actual price.
In another case, a team from CIA-1 staff arrested an Uttar Pradesh native, Mahaveer, with 1.15 kg of opium at Shahpur village on NH-44.
Similarly, CIA-Shahzadpur team arrested Sonu Singh of Kurukshetra and a local, Rohit, with 90.65 gm heroin in Saha. Separate cases have been lodged.
Man held with opium