Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man axes father to death in Kangra
chandigarh news

Man axes father to death in Kangra

Kangra superintendent of police Vimukt Ranjan said the accused often used to pick fights with his father for money
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 02:00 AM IST
(Image for representational purpose only)

A 45-year-old man killed his father with an axe in Machhiyal village of Shahpur subdivision in Kangra district, police said on Wednesday.

The crime took place on Tuesday evening. Accused Sunil Kumar has been arrested and booked for murder.

The victim, 75-year-old Khushal Singh, was a retired soldier. Kangra superintendent of police (SP) Vimukt Ranjan said the accused often used to pick fights with his father for money. On Tuesday also, he had a tiff with his father, he added.

After Khushal refused to give him more money, Sunil hit his father on his back with an axe. The family members rushed the grievously injured victim to the Shahpur civil hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The body has been handed over to the kin after conducting autopsy, Ranjan said.

