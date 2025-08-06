Man barges into Zirakpur society, fires at two residents

Two firing incidents were reported in Mohali in the early hours of Tuesday – the first in a housing society in Zirakpur and the other in Tole Majra village. Complainant said the accused dragged her brother down to the ground floor from their third-floor apartment and shot him in the face with a pistol, in Dev Bhoomi Apartments, Zirakpur. (HT Photo)

In the first case, a man barged into a flat in Dev Bhoomi Apartments, Zirakpur, and opened fire at an occupant, allegedly over a monetary dispute. When a neighbour tried to intervene, the accused, later identified as Sandeep Kumar of Mansa, also shot him.

The injured have been identified as Ravi Sharma and his neighbour Suresh. Ravi’s sister, Poonam, who is the complainant in the case, said that around 12.10 am, Sandeep reached their flat and enquired about the occupants of the house. “He seemed to be in an inebriated state. As I did not know him, I requested him to leave but he grabbed me by my collar and tried to forcefully enter the house. When I screamed for help, my brother, Ravi, came out. Seeing him, Sandeep began abusing and manhandling him,” the complainant told the police.

She said that Sandeep dragged her brother by the hair and took him to the ground floor from their third floor apartment and shot him in the face with a pistol.

Poonam said that when their neighbour, Suresh, rushed downstairs to help, Sandeep fired at him. The bullet grazed his ear. Poonam said that after the incident, Sandeep sped away in his car, bearing registration number PB51C2807.

The victims were rushed to JP Hospital and later referred to a hospital in Panchkula due to the severity of their injuries.

She told police that her brother had lent ₹80,000 to the accused. As her brother had asked the accused for the money a couple of times, he held a grudge and planned the attack, she claimed.

Zirakpur station house office (SHO), Satinder Singh, said a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 109 (attempt to murder) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered. He said the accused is on the run and police are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage for clues.

8 to 9 rounds fired outside

house in Tole Majra village

In the second incident, unidentified assailants opened indiscriminate fire at a man’s house in Tole Majra village, falling under the Kharar sub-division. At least eight to nine rounds were fired, which hit a Fortuner SUV, the main gate, and even a cooler kept outside the house. No casualties were reported as the family remained locked inside their home out of fear.

Sandeep Singh, the resident of the house, told police that he was asleep inside when the family heard gunshots around 2.45 am. “We heard several shots being fired outside, but we were too scared to even peek through the windows,” he said.

When they reviewed the CCTV footage, one person was seen approaching the house on foot, but due to poor lighting, his face was not clearly visible.

Sandeep said he had no known enmity with anyone.

Kharar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karn Sandhu, said: “We received information about the incident around 3am via the control room. A police team was dispatched to the spot immediately. An FIR has been registered under the Arms Act against unknown persons. Special teams have been formed to investigate, and assistance from the CIA team is also being taken.”