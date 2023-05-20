Ludhiana: Friend assaults woman for refusing marriage proposal

The local police on Saturday booked a man for allegedly assaulting his 23-year-old female friend after she refused his marriage proposal.

The woman, who is a resident of Bhamian Khurd, in her complaint, stated that she had met the accused on Instagram around eight months ago and befriended him.

The accused has been identified as Amrit Singh Sohi of Tarntaran.

After sometime, the accused started harassing her following which she snapped all ties with him. The accused started sending messages to her that he would end his life.

The woman said that a few days ago, the accused came to Ludhiana to see her. They met at a hotel where the accused started pressurising her to marry him. On refusing, the accused thrashed her and also threatened to commit suicide after killing her. The complainant said that the man also tried to strangulate her.

Sub inspector Manpreet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said that a case has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354-D (Stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.