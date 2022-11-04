Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man booked for bogus voting bid in Yamunanagar

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:09 AM IST

The case was registered on the complaint of presiding officer Rakesh Sharma under section 171-F of the IPC and 132A of the Representation of People Act at Jagadhri Sadar police station

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: The Yamunanagar police have booked a man for allegedly attempting to cast a bogus vote at a polling booth in Mehlanwali village during the panchayati raj elections.

He has been identified as Amarjeet, a local villager. The case was registered on the complaint of presiding officer Rakesh Sharma under section 171-F of the IPC and 132A of the Representation of People Act at Jagadhri Sadar police station.

In another case, a man identified as Tajinder Singh, who was in an inebriated condition, allegedly threatened a cop on duty at a polling booth in the same village.

Police official Jagjeet Singh, who was the complainant, claimed that the man misbehaved with him when he asked him to show his voter slip before entering the booth, but fled after fellow policemen rushed to the spot.

A case was lodged at Farakpur police station.

