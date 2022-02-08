Ludhiana man booked for concocting story of his own kidnapping

Police on Monday booked a man for concocting a kidnapping and robber story as well as filing a false complaint.

The accused, identified as Pritam Singh of Sunet village, allegedly faked the story of his kidnapping to implicate the son of a woman who he had illicit relations with. In the concocted story, he claimed that he was kidnapped by unidentified men, who locked him in a house at Tajpur road before robbing him of ₹4,000.

Inspector Rohit Sharma, the station head officer at the Division number 6 police, said the accused’s story did not check out with the police investigation.

Police later discovered that the accused had illicit relations with a woman, who lives near Tajpur road. He concocted the story to implicate the woman’s son, who assaulted him after stumbling upon him at the latter’s house.