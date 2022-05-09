Man booked for raping 22-year-old former partner in Ludhiana

Police on Sunday booked a city resident for allegedly raping his former partner in a hotel..

The 22-year-old victim said she had been in a relationship with the accused, who had promised to marry, but later refused. The accused later promised her a ₹4 lakh in exchange of her not taking any legal action against him.

The victim alleged that he called her to Ghumar Mandi on the pretext of giving her ₹30,000 of the aforementioned ₹4 lakh, but instead took her to a hotel near JMD mall and raped her.

Assistant sub-inspector Jasvir Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Division number 2 police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.