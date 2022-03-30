Man booked for raping 9-year-old in Faridkot

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Faridkot The district police on Tuesday booked a man for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl at Faridkot
Updated on Mar 30, 2022 12:32 AM IST
The district police on Tuesday booked a man for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl at Faridkot. The accused has been identified as Jarnail Singh of Beguwala village in Faridkot district.

Police said that the victim is a resident of Muktsar district and she came to grandparents’ house a couple of days ago.

“The accused is the girl’s uncle. She was admitted to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment,” police added. A case under Sections 376A and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered at the Sadiq police station.

5-year-old raped by neighbour

Kapurthala: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in her house in a village in Kapurthala district, police said on Tuesday.

SSP Harish Damiya said the accused has been identified as Mohammed Sourav, a migrant worker from Bihar. He has been arrested.

The girl was alone at home on Monday when Sourav lured her with sweets and raped her, Damiya said.

When the girl’s parents, who are also migrant labourers, returned home, she narrated her ordeal to them. Her mother later lodged a complaint at Fattu Dhinga police station, the SSP said.

