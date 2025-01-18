Man booked for raping Chandigarh woman for six years

The Nayagaon police have arrested a man for allegedly repeatedly raping a woman for six years under the false promise of marriage. A DSP-level officer conducted an investigation and following legal opinion, Sabudeen was arrested. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The complainant, a Chandigarh resident and now 36 years old, alleged that Sabudeen, a resident of Sector 56, kept her under the illusion that he would marry her and raped her from 2013 to 2019.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Sabudeen approached her and they became friends. Sabudeen expressed that he was in love with her and wished to marry her.

Thus, they started living together. But Sabudeen kept delaying the matter. When she realised that he was deceiving her, she approached the police.

On her complaint, police had booked the accused for rape under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code at the Nayagaon police station.

A DSP-level officer conducted an investigation and following legal opinion, Sabudeen was arrested. He was produced in court that remanded him to judicial custody, said police.