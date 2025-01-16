Menu Explore
22-yr-old missing woman’s body found in Assam; family alleges rape and murder

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jan 16, 2025 03:25 PM IST

According to the victim’s family members, she went missing on January 9 and her body was found floating in a river on January 13

The body of a 22-year-old woman was found in a river in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on January 13 four days after she had gone missing.

The family members said that the woman went to meet her friend in Lahowal on December 9 and never returned. (Representative file photo)
The family members said that the woman went to meet her friend in Lahowal on December 9 and never returned. (Representative file photo)

Police said that the body was sent for post mortem the same day and further investigation is underway. One person has been detained in this connection, police said.

There were protests by locals including the family members of the victim in front of the Dibrugarh’s Lahowal Police Station demanding arrest of the accused.

According to the victim’s family members, she went missing on January 9 and her body was found floating in a river on January 13.

The family members said that the woman went to meet her friend in Lahowal on December 9 and never returned. Four days later, her body was found.

“She got a call from her friend that morning and she left home immediately. Surprisingly, she left her mobile at home. She didn’t return till the evening, and we started searching for her. We also lodged a missing complaint at a local police station,” they said.

“There were no clothes on the body. The injury marks and the condition of the body indicated that she was raped and murdered. We want proper investigation of the case and her friend to be arrested as soon as possible,” the protesting family members said.

Another family member claimed that the woman was pregnant when she was murdered.

“We are yet to see the postmortem report, but the doctors have confirmed that she was a few weeks pregnant. We want proper investigation,” the family member who did not wish to be named, said.

