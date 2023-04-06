Ludhiana: Man booked for raping, impregnating 15-year-old girl

Police have booked a man for allegedly raping and impregnating a 15-year-old girl, who had given birth to a baby girl who was found abandoned in a residential colony and later died during treatment at a hospital.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of girl’s grandfather against Gaurav Bhagat of Jawahar Nagar, Ludhiana. (Getty images)

The FIR was registered on the complaint of girl’s grandfather against Gaurav Bhagat of Jawahar Nagar. The victim told her grandfather that she had befriended the accused, who raped her in a hotel room near Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Interstate Bus Terminal and impregnated her.

Over one month after the parents of the girl dumped the infant in the colony at Dhandra road, the victim narrated the whole incident to her grandfather.

Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO at police station Dugri, said that an FIR under sections 376 of the IPC and section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

The inspector added that the victim is lodged at a children’s home in Doraha as her parents are lodged in jail for allegedly killing her child.

The police official added that earlier on February 27, the police lodged an FIR under section 317 of the IPC against unidentified accused after the locals noticed a newborn girl without clothes lying in the street.

Investigating the matter, the police found that a minor girl had given birth to the newborn. To conceal her pregnancy, parents of the victim had thrown the newborn on the street. The child was rescued and admitted to hospital. After 10 days of struggling for the life, the infant succumbed to internal injuries.

After the newborn’s death, the police added sections 307, 325, 120B and 302 in the FIR.

The SHO added that the minor girl was not recording the statement to the police to lodge an FIR against the accused who raped her. When her grandfather went to see her, the victim narrated the whole incident to him.

