Man booked for ‘sexual assault’ on minor in Awantipora

The J&K police have booked a man for alleged sexual assault on a minor child and registered a case under POCSO in south Kashmir’s Awantipora. The J&K police have booked a man for alleged sexual assault on a minor child and registered a case under POCSO in south Kashmir’s Awantipora. (Representational image)

Officials said that Awantipora police registered the case against Shakir Ahmad Bandha, a resident of Dangerpora, following a complaint alleging sexual assault on a minor child.

“Acting on the complaint, Police Station Awantipora registered FIR number 143/2026 under the POCSO Act against the accused person and initiated investigation into the matter,” a police spokesperson said.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Pulwama, was informed according to prescribed procedures.

“A police team facilitated the medical examination of the victim and completed all necessary legal and procedural formalities,” the spokesperson said.

Police said that the medical evidence has been collected and secured as part of the investigation.

“Further investigation in the case is underway,” he said.