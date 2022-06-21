Man booked for stealing silver coin, desecrating temple in Ludhiana

Police booked a man for allegedly stealing silver coins after damaging a shivling installed at the temple in the Chander Nagar Mukti Dham cremation ground on intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, identified as Vikram alias Vicky of Chandar Nagar, was captured in CCTVs installed in the premises.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of Rohit Sharma of Anand Nagar. In his complaint, Sharma stated he came to know about the incident on Monday morning when he came to the temple to pay his obeisance.

Upon checking the CCTV camera’s footage, the accused was spotted removing the coin.

Assistant sub-inspector Harjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Division number 8 police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}