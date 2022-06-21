Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man booked for stealing silver coin, desecrating temple in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Man booked for stealing silver coin, desecrating temple in Ludhiana

The accused was captured stealing silver coins after damaging a temple in the Chander Nagar Mukti Dham cremation ground in a nearby CCTCV camera
Police booked a Ludhiana resident for allegedly stealing silver coins after desecrating a temple. (HT File)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 01:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police booked a man for allegedly stealing silver coins after damaging a shivling installed at the temple in the Chander Nagar Mukti Dham cremation ground on intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The accused, identified as Vikram alias Vicky of Chandar Nagar, was captured in CCTVs installed in the premises.

An FIR has been lodged following the statement of Rohit Sharma of Anand Nagar. In his complaint, Sharma stated he came to know about the incident on Monday morning when he came to the temple to pay his obeisance.

Upon checking the CCTV camera’s footage, the accused was spotted removing the coin.

Assistant sub-inspector Harjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused at the Division number 8 police station. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP