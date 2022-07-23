Man catches snatcher fleeing with daughter’s gold locket in Chandigarh

An alert father chased and caught a man who was fleeing after snatching the gold locket of his seven-year-old daughter in Sector 38 West on Thursday.

Raj Kumar, a resident of Sector 38 West, told the police that he worked as a peon with Life Corporation of India (LIC).

On Thursday, he had gone to pick up his daughter from her tuition class in the vicinity of their house around 8 pm. There he saw his daughter crying because a man had snatched her gold locket from her neck.

On spotting the fleeing snatcher, Kumar pursued him on foot and caught him after a 100-metre chase. He informed the police and handed the accused over to them.

The police identified the accused as Anuj, 23, also a resident of Sector 38 (West). The locket was recovered from his trousers’ pocket.

“My daughter was crying and all I could think of was getting her locket back. The snatcher was walking behind my daughter, grabbed her from behind and fled after snatching her locket,” said Kumar.

A case under Sections 379-A (snatching) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused at the Maloya police station.

Habitual thieves held for burglary at Sector 27 post office

Police arrested three persons allegedly involved in the burglary at the Sector 27 post office as well as other theft cases.

The accused, Raj Kumar, 19, of Sanjay labour colony, Industrial Area Phase 1, Sachin, 19, of Hallomajra and Deepak, 20, of Maloya, were arrested for their involvement in a burglary at the Sector 27 post office.

Postal assistant Ravinder Kandari had on July 18 reported a burglary at Sector 27 office, believed to have taken place on the intervening night of July 16 and 17 after a break-in at the rear side gate. A total of ₹9,200 from the cash chest and a few documents had been reported stolen.

Another complaint had been filed by Noshad Ahmed of Sector 27 on July 9, who had reported a theft of ₹5,000 from his Verka milk booth. The thieves had also stolen his merchandise and documents. A similar complaint had been filed by Ashish, the owner of another Verka booth in Sector 27, who reported a theft of ₹4,000.

Police said the accused were habitual criminals, drug addicts and gamblers, adding that the group commits such crimes when in need of quick money.

During sustained questioning, the accused disclosed that they had also committed burglaries in Ram Darbar, Industrial Area, Chandigarh, Baltana, Zirakpur and Panchkula, having stolen two scooters from Baltana and Panchkula.