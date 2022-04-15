Man catches two women stealing wife’s gold bangles near PGIMER Chandigarh

An alert man caught two women stealing his wife’s gold bangles at bus stop near the PGIMER campus on Wednesday.

With the help of onlookers, the man handed over the accused, Gurmito, alias Lachhmi, 70, and Satya, alias Preeto, 65, both from Patiala, to the police.

His wife, Surjit Kaur, told the police that they hailed from Nawanshahr, Punjab, and were getting on a bus at the bus stop near the New OPD, PGIMER, on Wednesday. There, her husband spotted the two women trying to flee after cutting and removing her gold bangles, and raised the alarm.

On the woman’s complaint, the accused were booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11 police station. The duo was presented before a court on Thursday and sent to two-day police remand.

Officials privy to the matter said the women were also suspected to be involved in a similar incident near PGIMER over a month back and their previous criminal history was also being traced.