Man catches two women stealing wife’s gold bangles near PGIMER Chandigarh
An alert man caught two women stealing his wife’s gold bangles at bus stop near the PGIMER campus on Wednesday.
With the help of onlookers, the man handed over the accused, Gurmito, alias Lachhmi, 70, and Satya, alias Preeto, 65, both from Patiala, to the police.
His wife, Surjit Kaur, told the police that they hailed from Nawanshahr, Punjab, and were getting on a bus at the bus stop near the New OPD, PGIMER, on Wednesday. There, her husband spotted the two women trying to flee after cutting and removing her gold bangles, and raised the alarm.
On the woman’s complaint, the accused were booked under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 11 police station. The duo was presented before a court on Thursday and sent to two-day police remand.
Officials privy to the matter said the women were also suspected to be involved in a similar incident near PGIMER over a month back and their previous criminal history was also being traced.
-
Kharar man booked for stalking, molesting 47-year-old widow
A 58-year-man has been booked for stalking and molesting a 47-year-old woman living in the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi's neighbourhood in Machipur village, Kharar. The complainant, who is an anganwadi worker, told the police that the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi, had been harassing and stalking her since her husband died of a heart attack in 2005. Once he intercepted her in public and urinated in front of her, while making obscene gestures.
-
60-year-old ex-serviceman killed in Lalru hit-and-run
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a speeding car claimed the life of a 60-year-old ex-serviceman near Dappar toll plaza in Lalru on Wednesday evening. The victim was identified as Muni Ram, a resident of Lath village in Haryana's Sonepat district. His son Amit Kumar, 19, told the police that after retiring from the army, Kumar's father had started a new job as a security guard in Gholu Majra, Dera Bassi.
-
Three held for trying to extort ₹15 lakh from HC lawyer
The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh and Naresh Kumar, both residents of Daria village, Chandigarh, and Manish, alias Sonu, of Sector 28, Chandigarh. They were arrested on the complaint of Sanjay Badwar, a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana high court and resident of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana. Badwar had approached the police after he received a death threat letter via his friend Anil Pandey's office in Baltana.
-
24-year-old Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for carrying 250 gm charas
A 24-year-old man, who was caught with 250 gm charas in Chandigarh in 2019, has been awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court. The court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh awarded the sentence to Sajan, after holding him guilty under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
-
Sankalp rally: Amit Shah to visit Jammu on May 8
Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Jammu on May 8 to take part in J&K People's Forum's 'sankalp rally' to reiterate India's claim over Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The sankalp rally is being organised to remember the sacrifices of PoJK, West Pakistan , and Chamb refugees of 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars. This will be Shah's second visit to Jammu in less than two months and the third in seven months.
