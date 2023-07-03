2 killed in road accidents in Reasi, Ramban districts

A man died and two others were injured when their vehicle plunged into a 300-feet deep gorge in Reasi district during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, said officials. The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC.

The deceased was identified as Kewal Singh (32) of Kanjri in Reasi district.

The injured were identified as Amir Khan (25) of Dera Baba in Reasi and Vivek Raina (24) of Bhaderwah.

A police officer said, “The three men, who worked with a private telecom company, were returning from Mahore on a Bolero vehicle. The accident occurred around 2.30 am on Salal Road.”

“While Kewal Singh was found dead, two others were found critically injured. They were shifted to Jammu Government Medical College and Hospital,” said the officer.

Tanker veers off road in Ramban, driver dies

Meanwhile, a driver of a tanker died after his vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near Shaitani Nullah in Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ajay Kumar from Akhnoor.

His body was shifted to sub-district hospital in Banihal and later transported to his native place. Police have taken cognizance.

