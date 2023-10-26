Man dies, three injured in house collapse in Jammu’s Poonch

A 55-year-old man died and his wife besides two relatives were injured when their mud house collapsed in Gursai Mohri village of Mendhar in Poonch, said officials.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rayaz Hussain Shah (55). His wife Shamim Akhtar (52), and their relatives Irfan Haider and Wazaif Haider were injured in the incident. The injured were later shifted to sub district hospital in Surankote.

7 bus passengers injured in Doda

Meanwhile, seven passengers were injured when a bus veered off the road and overturned near Pull Doda in Doda district on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 8.35 am.

The bus was on its way to Thathri from Doda town when it overturned near Pull Doda.

Soon after the mishap, soldiers of the nearby 10 RR and their QRT rushed to the spot and sent the injured to Doda hospital

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A police officer said the passengers had minor injuries.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON