Man ends life, fiancée living in Canada booked for abetment

Allegedly betrayed by his fiancée, a 23-year-old man of Sataur village committed suicide by hanging himself in his fields on Friday night.

The police have booked the girl and three of her family for abetment to suicide. In his complaint to police, deceased Sukhraj Singh’s father Gurmail Singh said in May 2019, his son was engaged to a Bahadurpur-based girl who had cleared IELTS and aspired to go to Canada for study but her family was unable to pay for her trip. He claimed that he paid around ₹12 lakh to send the girl abroad but on reaching there she turned hostile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Initially, she used to talk to my son but later she stopped taking his calls. We contacted her family many a times, but they also did not respond positively,” he alleged.

Gurmail said that on Thursday, they went to the girl’s family to sort out matter, but they threatened them and refused to continue the relation.

“Feeling slighted and betrayed, my son put an end to his life. We recovered his body hanging from the roof of the tubewell room around midnight,” he stated, demanding action against the girl and her family members.

Hariana station house officer Hargurdev Singh revealed that a case had been registered under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}