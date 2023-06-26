Ghaggar fury: 1 feared drowned in Panchkula, close shave for woman as water level rises after rain

A 26-year-old man is feared to have drowned in the Ghaggar river near Pinjore after its water-level rose following rain in the upper reaches, around 8.30am on Sunday.

The Panchkula woman’s car that was swept away after flash floods triggered by rain in upper reaches on Sunday. (SANT ARORA)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The man was identified as Deen Dayal, a labourer who worked at a crushing site in Burj Kotli. As per information, he was trying to cross the river with four of his colleagues to reach home in Daduwal village in Pinjore when he was swept away.

As per the police, this stretch of river is usually shallow and people frequently cross it on foot but on Sunday, the water-level rose sharply due to rain. Rescue operations were on at the time of filing of the report, but there was no trace of him.

Woman rescued after car washes away

A 61-year-old woman who had come make religious offerings on the banks of Ghaggar was rescued by locals after the car she was sitting in was swept away in the strong current. The vehicle was parked on the riverbank and got dragged away as the water-level suddenly rose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per information, the woman, identified as Sangeeta of Mansa Devi Complex, Sector-4, Panchkula, had gone to pay obeisance at Kharak Mangoli with her mother. After dropping her mother home, the woman went to immerse the religious offerings in the river. While she was on the bank, she suddenly heard the sound of gushing water. Unable the gauge the seriousness of the situation, the woman got into the car and tried to remove it from the spot but ended up getting washed away with the strong river current.

Some locals, however, spotted the car and rushed to her rescue. Videos that emerged from the scene, purportedly showed a group of people braving the strong current to reach the car with the help of a rope. One of the men was seen getting into the car through the boot and eventually helping the woman out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Arjun, a resident of Surajpur, who was one of the persons who helped rescue the woman, said, “It all happened in a matter of few seconds.

We had assembled there to clean the river. As we were about to wrap up,

we saw the water swell. Next, we saw a vehicle being swept away.”

“As the current was very strong, we struggled to reach the car and woman also slipped a few times before we were able to get her to safety,” he added.

The woman is currently under treatment at Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, and is said to be stable.

Group trying to cross river stranded for 2 hrs

A group of eight persons, including two women and two children, got stranded on an island while trying to cross the shallow Ghaggar near Sector 27, Panchkula. As per the police, most of them were labourers and used to routinely cross the river on foot. But on Sunday, they got marooned on an island in the river after the water-level suddenly rose. They remained stranded for nearly two hours before an NDRF team brought them to safety. Those rescued were identified as Ram Kumar, 52, Gudiya, 32, Sunil, 32, Raj Kumari, 24, Anil, 24, Anuj, 20, Pintu, 13, Chitram, 5. Two dogs that were with the group were also rescued.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}