Man found bludgeoned to death at Mohali’s TDI City

Police have launched a murder probe after an unidentified man was found bludgeoned to death near a liquor vend at TDI City on Airport Road on Wednesday.

Police said the body of the deceased, who appeared to be in the early 20s, bore injuries on the head and ligature marks on the neck. An empty liquor bottle was also found nearby.

A passer-by spotted the deceased and informed the police control room. A forensic team also arrived and collected fingerprints from the spot.

Balongi station house officer (SHO) inspector Parivinkal Grewal said blood was oozing from the deceased’s mouth, and it prima facie appeared that he was attacked on the head with the liquor glass bottle and then strangled. No identity document was found on the deceased’s person.

The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Phase-6 civil hospital for 72 hours for identification, before an autopsy is conducted. Police have shared the photo of the deceased with all nearby police stations to ascertain if any missing person complaint has been registered.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) has been registered against the unidentified killer. Further probe is underway.

