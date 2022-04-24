Man found dead at sports complex in Kurukshetra

A 23-year-old man was found murdered at a sports complex in Gudha village of Kurukshetra district. Police said on Saturday said few locals spotted the naked body of the man with multiple injuries on head and chest. The deceased, Gurvinder Singh, was a resident of nearby Mahua Kheri village and had left home on Friday evening. Babain police station incharge Nayab Singh said the police had got the information on helpline about the body. According to the police, family members of the deceased have suspected the involvement of his friends in the murder and lodged an FIR.

Robbers involved in Rohtak heist still at large

More than two weeks after two bike-borne armed assailants allegedly looted a cash van carrying ₹2.62 crore after shooting at the security guard near an ATM in Rohtak, police are yet to make any arrest in this broad daylight robbery. ASI Amit Dalal was injured when the two robbers had shot at him while fleeing near Palwa village in Jind. A Rohtak police spokesperson said various teams have been conducting raids to nab the assailants and the police have announced a reward of ₹5 lakh on their head. “ASI Amit Dalal has been discharged from the hospital and he is fine,” he added.

Misbehaviour by staff: Medical students protest in Karnal

Alleging misbehaviour by health workers and medical staff, a group of interns and students of Kalpana Chawla Medical College and Hospital held a protest on the hospital premises in Karnal on Saturday. The protesters gathered near the office of the institute’s director and staged a silent protest for a few hours. They alleged that they were being subjected to harassment due to misbehaviour by the medical staff of the hospital. They also alleged that there were no proper facilities for the interns. Hours after the protest, some senior functionaries from the college management reached out to the students and assured them of sorting out the issues and after an assurance to address their concerns, they ended their protest. Dr Himanshu Madan, medical superintendent, said some students of the first batch of interns had complained to some health workers. “Since the director and dean are on leave, they agreed to end their protest following an assurance to resolve their issues,” he said, adding that they will also work to resolve their issue with the paramedic staff by bringing them on one platform.

