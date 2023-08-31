2 women arrested for involvement in Kaithal man’s murder

A week after a 25-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at a cowshed in Shimla village of Kaithal district, the police have arrested two women for their involvement in the murder.

The police said that the arrested accused have been identified as Mehak of Rewair and Muskan of Panipat district.

Kalayat DSP Sajjan Kumar said that the police had recovered the body of Sanjay Kumar from the cowshed on August 23 in Shimla village of the district. The family members had filed a complaint alleging the involvement of Sanjay’s wife and her family members as Sanjay was not allowing his wife Renu to go abroad on a study visa. The police had already arrested three people, Sujal, Dinesh and Amit, for their involvement in the murder. As per the police complaint, Sanjay used to sleep alone in the cowshed and on Wednesday morning his body was found hanging. The deceased’s wife wanted to go abroad on a study visa and a few days ago, they had an argument over the issue following which she moved to her father’s house.

The victim’s brother alleged that the woman’s father used to make calls to his brother and threatened him for not allowing her to go abroad.

The complainant alleged that the CCTV footage of a camera installed near the cowshed showed that three people came in an SUV around 11.30 pm on Tuesday and they left after two hours. Kalayat police station in-charge Rohtash Kumar said as per the statement of the brother of the deceased, the police have registered a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against four persons, his wife and in-laws. The police said that the investigation to ascertain their involvement was going on.

