Man found dead with throat slit inside house in Ludhiana

A 50-year-old man was found dead with his throat slit inside his house at Balloke village of Haibowal on Tuesday morning.

At the time of the incident, his wife and two daughters were sleeping in the same room. The kin of the deceased claimed that he slit his throat himself to end his life, while the police found the version fishy. The police sent the body for the postmortem to the civil hospital.

According to the police, they will take action according to the autopsy report.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar, 50, who was a labourer. Jatinder Kumar, brother of the deceased, informed the police at 4 am about the incident. The police reached the spot and initiated the investigation.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, west) Mandeep Singh stated that according to the family, Manoj was depressed due to their poor financial condition. He was educated, however, did not get a suitable job. Later, he started working as a labourer to run his family. He was unable to pay the school fee of his two daughters.

Jatinder Kumar stated that at the time of the incident, his wife and two daughters were sleeping in the same room. His wife woke up in the morning after hearing his screams. She was shocked to see her husband lying in the pool of blood. She raised the alarm and informed the police.

The ACP added that before the police could reach the spot, the family had wiped out the blood.

He added that the police have recorded the statement of all family members and neighbours also.