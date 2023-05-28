Haryana man arrested with five illegal countrymade weapons in Khanna

The Khanna police have busted another weapon supply module with the arrest of a man, hailing from Haryana and recovered five illegal countrymade pistols from his possession.

The accused had come to Punjab to supply weapons among miscreants.

The accused, who was arrested on Friday, has been identified as Divesh of Beri village of Jhajjar in Haryana.

Amneet Kondal, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Khanna, said that the police arrested the accused following a tip-off. The police received information that a man possessing illegal weapons is present near the Doraha bus stand. The police conducted a raid and arrested the accused.

“When frisked, the police recovered five illegal pistols of .315 bore from his possession. A case under sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act was lodged against the accused at Police station Doraha,” the SSP said.

“During questioning, the accused confessed that he has links with different gangs and gangsters. He used to procure illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and supply it among the gangs and other miscreants involved in robberies and snatchings,” the SSP said.

The SSP said that the police are questioning him to know how many weapons he has already supplied and to whom. More important information is expected from the accused.

Earlier on May 19, the Khanna police had busted an illegal weapon supply racket with the arrest of four members of Pavitar-Husandeep gang and Daman Kahlon gang. The police had recovered 8 illegal pistols of .32 bore, 14 Magazines, 5 bullets and one car from their possession.

The accused had brought weapons from Indore of Madhya Pradesh to supply the same among the gangs active in Punjab and neighbouring states.

30 accused arrested since Jan 1

SSP Amneet Kondal said that the Khanna police have arrested as many as 30 accused so far in 13 cases since January 1 for possessing and supplying illegal weapons. The police have also recovered 115 bullets and 33 magazines of pistols from their possession.

