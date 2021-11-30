Man gets death penalty for rape, murder of minor girl

A local court in Jhajjar on Monday awarded death penalty to a man identified as Vinod alias Munna, 28, for abducting, raping and murdering the five-year-old daughter of a migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh over 11 months ago.

As per information, the culprit had kidnapped the girl from her rented house in Jhajjar and taken her to his house on the intervening night of December 20 and 21 where he raped and murdered her.

The victim’s father had informed the police which had rushed to the spot and burst open the main door of the house. Police found the girl’s body and the accused was in an inebriated state.

Following this, a case under Section 376 AB (committing rape of a girl under twelve years of age), 302 (murder), and 365 (kidnapping any person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused.

