Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man gets death penalty for rape, murder of minor girl
chandigarh news

Man gets death penalty for rape, murder of minor girl

A local court in Jhajjar on Monday awarded death penalty to a man identified as Vinod alias Munna, 28, for abducting, raping and murdering the five-year-old daughter of a migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh over 11 months ago
The culprit had kidnapped the minor from her house in Jhajjar on the intervening night of December 20 and 21 and committed the crime. (Getty Images)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 01:50 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A local court in Jhajjar on Monday awarded death penalty to a man identified as Vinod alias Munna, 28, for abducting, raping and murdering the five-year-old daughter of a migrant labourer from Madhya Pradesh over 11 months ago.

As per information, the culprit had kidnapped the girl from her rented house in Jhajjar and taken her to his house on the intervening night of December 20 and 21 where he raped and murdered her.

The victim’s father had informed the police which had rushed to the spot and burst open the main door of the house. Police found the girl’s body and the accused was in an inebriated state.

Following this, a case under Section 376 AB (committing rape of a girl under twelve years of age), 302 (murder), and 365 (kidnapping any person with intent to cause that person to be secretly and wrongfully confined) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act was registered against the accused.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
PM Modi
India vs New Zealand Live Score, 1st Test, Day 5
Bisahulal Sahu
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India Covid-19 Cases
Delhi’s Air Quality Index
Delhi schools reopen
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP