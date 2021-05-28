Man hacks son to death over monetary dispute in Patiala

Patiala

A man has been arrested allegedly for killing his son over a monetary dispute at Dhanetha village of Patiala district on Wednesday night.

Police said Balkar Singh, 30, had altercation with his father over the money the family received after selling their wheat crop. Accused Ishwar Ram allegedly attacked Balkar with a sharp-edged weapon, killing him on the spot, police said.

Station house officer, Ghagga police station, Sukhdev Singh said in the morning, the accused told the village panchayat that his son died due to excessive consumption of liquor and his last rites were to be performed at the earliest.

The panchayat members got suspicious and called the police. “The accused has confessed to the crime. The weapon used to attack Balkar has also been recovered,” the SHO said.

The case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered.