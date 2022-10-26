Man held for friend’s murder in Yamunanagar

A day after a Nepalese man was found dead at a roadside dhaba in Yamunanagar’s Farakpur area, his friend was arrested for allegedly killing him after a scuffle under the influence of alcohol on the night of Diwali, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Deepak, also a Nepalese man who was living at their employer’s house in Jodiyan and working at their dhaba for the last 18 years, inspector Sheela Wanti, SHO, Farakpur police station, said.

He will be presented before a court on Wednesday, she added.

“Deepak’s parents lived in Nepal and he was living with us since he joined us in 2005. The deceased, Raju was an orphan,” Nitin Mehra, who runs the dhaba, said

“Deepak used to prepare chapatis at the tandoor and Raju was a waiter. Due to the festival, the dhaba was closed at 6 pm. The next day at 7 am, a worker opposite our shop called us and informed us that Raju was lying soaked in blood outside our eatery. We reached and found that Deepak was sleeping inside the dhaba. On being asked about his friend, he told us that they had excessive liquor last night and he hit Raju multiple times with an iron pipe following an argument,” Mehra said in his statement.