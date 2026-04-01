Man held for murdering wife in Himachal’s Kangra

Kangra Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife in a village in the Jaisinghpur area of Himachal’s Kangra district, police said on Tuesday. The accused have been arrested and a murder case has been registered against him, said police. (File)

According to police, the accused has been identified as Sunny Kumar. The incident occurred in the wee hours on Tuesday.

The complainant, Sunil Kumar, stated that his younger brother Sunny had been creating a disturbance for the past two days and appeared to be mentally unstable.

“On the night of March 30, at around 9 pm, Sunil took his brother Sunny to Thandol village for treatment. In the early hours of March 31, at approximately 12.30 am, Sunny, along with his wife and their three children, arrived at Sunil’s residence in Kutahan. After dinner, all of them went to sleep at around 1:30 am. At about 3:50 am, Sunny’s daughter came running to her uncle (Sunil) and said, Papa has killed mom,” said police.

When Sunil entered the adjoining room, he found his sister-in-law lying in a pool of blood with her throat slit. The accused, Sunny, was standing there holding an axe. Terrified, Sunil rushed out of the house with his family and informed the police,” police further said.

After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody. Based on Sunil’s statement, a case of murder under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered. Police officials said that the accused has been arrested and the investigation into the incident is underway.