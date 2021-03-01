Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Man held for posing as Punjab guv’s secretary, duping traders
A property dealer based in Mohali’s Mundi Kharar has been arrested for extorting imported liquor worth around ₹2 lakh from traders in Chandigarh after posing as the private secretary or assistant of the Punjab governor
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:03 AM IST
A property dealer based in Mohali’s Mundi Kharar has been arrested for extorting imported liquor worth around 2 lakh from traders in Chandigarh after posing as the private secretary or assistant of the Punjab governor.

Identified as Gurnam Singh, 50, he had allegedly extorted cases of premium scotch and vodka brands worth 1.5 lakh from a liquor contractor in Sector 31 on February 21 and 23. He also extorted two cases of imported liquor worth 42,000 from a shop in Sector 16, and visited a leather showroom in Sector 17 on February 20 and took away various belts and wallets using the same modus operandi, said police.

After getting a complaint, police laid a trap and arrested him while he was trying to sell off the extorted liquor in Sector 22 on Saturday night. Some of the bottles were also recovered.

“During the probe, no link emerged between Gurnam Singh and anyone in the governor’s office,” said senior superintendent of police Kuldeep Singh Chahal. “We are in the process of verifying from other shop owners if they were also duped in a similar manner.”

Chahal said the accused has been active in the city for a couple of months, and it is being verified whether he has any accomplice. He was produced in court on Sunday and sent to one-day police remand.

A case under Sections 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector-17 police station.

