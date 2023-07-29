Man held for raping 45-year-old relative in Panchkula

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man for raping his relative when she visited him to drop off some food at his house in Sector 9, Panchkula, on July 26.

The complainant, who works as a domestic help, told the police that she also hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was living in Sector 16, Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the accused hailed from Uttar Pradesh. His wife had been away at her native village for around two months and had asked the complainant, aged 45, to provide him food in her absence.

The complainant, who works as a domestic help, told the police that she also hailed from Uttar Pradesh and was living in Sector 16, Panchkula. She alleged that the accused raped her and also assaulted her when she resisted.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station, and arrested the accused. He will be produced before a court on Saturday.

17-year-old girl raped at hotel, man booked

Mohali Lalru police have booked a man for raping a 17-year-old girl by threatening to make her objectionable videos public.

According to police, Praveen Gautam, 23, of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, raped the girl at a hotel in Ambala. The minor managed to flee and returned home, where she narrated the matter to her parents. Meanwhile, the accused sent her obscene video to her sister.

The family approached the Lalru police, who registered a zero FIR under Section 370 (trafficking) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, before transferring the case to Ambala police.

The girl stated that the accused had been sexually assaulting her for a long time by threatening to make her video viral on social media.

