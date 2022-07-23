Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man held for raping niece, abusing 3 others in Yamunanagar

The Yamunanagar Police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old niece and abusing three others. He is a native of Uttar Pradesh
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The Yamunanagar Police on Friday arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly raping his 17-year-old niece and abusing three others.

He is a native of Uttar Pradesh, who was living with the parents of the children at a colony under the limits of Yamunanagar city police station, Dr Anju Bajpai, district coordinator of Childline said.

“The matter was reported by their school principal on Thursday after the victim informed her. The other victims include a 13-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl and a nine-year-old boy. All were admitted to Balkunj for their safety. A case was registered under the POCSO Act,” Dr Bajpai added.

Panipat man gets 10-year jail for raping 16-year-old girl

Karnal A man has been awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in Panipat in 2018. While pronouncing the judgment, the court of additional district and sessions judge Sukhpreet Singh also imposed a fine of 50,000 on the convict Vikram Singh of Panipat.

The case was reported in March 2018 when the victim filed a complaint to the woman police station accusing Vikram of raping her. She also alleged that the accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone. On her complaint, the accused was booked for rape.

