Man held for selling fake NCERT books in Kaithal

A day after the joint team of the chief minister’s flying squad and the Kaithal police raided a book depot in Kaithal, the owner of the store was arrested for allegedly selling fake National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books, police said on Friday.

The seized goods in Kaithal on Friday. (HT Photo)

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The team raided Naveen Book Depot at Pehowa Chowk on Thursday and recovered a large quantity of counterfeit NCERT books. Subsequently, the accused shop owner, Naveen Kumar, resident of HUDA Sector 19, was arrested.

CM flying squad, Kurukshetra/Kaithal, received information that counterfeit NCERT books were being illegally stored and sold at the location. Based on this information, SI Rajbir Singh, in-charge of the squad, carried out the raid with the team.

Assistant business manager Padam Singh Bhati and production assistant Ashwani Machra from NCERT, Delhi, were also present along with deputy district education officer (DDEO) Jai Bhagwan, deputy superintendent Praveen Thareja, and assistant Sukhbir Singh from the education department, Kaithal

During the investigation, around 483 science NCERT books of Class nine-English medium were found to be suspicious. Upon thorough inspection, the official watermark logo of NCERT was missing from the books, making them appear fake at first sight.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, NCERT officials examined the books on the spot, declared them fake and seized two books as samples. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, NCERT officials examined the books on the spot, declared them fake and seized two books as samples. {{/usCountry}}

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A complaint was submitted by NCERT officials and a case was registered at the Kaithal City police station.