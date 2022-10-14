Man held for sexually assaulting friend’s sister in Ludhiana

More than a month after the complaint was lodged, police on Thursday booked a man for sexually assaulting his friend’s sister. The 26-year-old victim’s brother, who allegedly thrashed her, has also been booked.

The woman, who is married, alleged that the duo came to her house on September 4 and asked if her husband was around. When she said that he wasn’t, her brother allegedly started beating her while his friend sexually assaulted her. On hearing her cries, her mother-in-law rushed to the spot and the duo fled after seeing her.

The woman said she had been running from pillar to post for many days and Division Number 6 police lodged an FIR only after she met assistant commissioner of police Sandeep Vadhera.

ASI Davinder Singh, investigating officer, stated that following a probe, a case has been registered against the accused duo under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for their arrest.

