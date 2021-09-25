Man held for weapon possession escapes from police custody in Ludhiana

A man who had been arrested for illegal possession of weapons dodged a police team and escaped near Mullanpur on Thursday.

The accused, Ravi Singh alias Ravi Gill of Lambwali village of Faridkot, slipped out of his handcuffs and disappeared into the vegetation.

The police have also booked assistant sub-inspector Dharm Singh for negligence.

An FIR was lodged on the statement of sub-inspector Surinder Singh, in-charge CIA staff, Faridkot. In his complaint, the SI had arrested the accused on September 21 and recovered an illegal weapon from his possession. A case under the Arms Act was lodged against the accused in Faridkot.

Assistant sub-inspector Dharm Singh had brought him to Mullanpur Dakha for investigation. After reaching near a marriage palace, the accused requested the police team to stop so that he could relieve himself. However, the accused gave the cops a slip and fled.

An FIR has been registered under Section 223 (Escape from confinement ) and 224 ( resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.