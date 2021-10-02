Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man held over J&K Police inspector’s killing in Srinagar

J&K Police inspector Parvez Ahmad was shot dead by militants when he was on his way to the mosque to offer prayers in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city on June 22 this year
By Press Trust of India, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 04:51 AM IST
He has been identified as Muheeb Bashir Dar, a resident of Manganwagi. A police spokesperson said Dar is also involved in many other terror-related incidents in J&K. (Image for representational purpose)

A man accused of being involved in the killing of a police inspector in the Nowgam area here has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Inspector Parvez Ahmad was shot dead by militants when he was on his way to the mosque to offer prayers in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city on June 22 this year.

“Police in Srinagar have arrested one accused involved in the killing of Inspector Parvez Ahmad. He has been identified as Muheeb Bashir Dar, a resident of Manganwagi,” a police spokesperson said.

He said Dar is also involved in many other terror-related incidents.

