Man held over J&K Police inspector’s killing in Srinagar

A man accused of being involved in the killing of a police inspector in the Nowgam area here has been arrested, police said on Friday.

Inspector Parvez Ahmad was shot dead by militants when he was on his way to the mosque to offer prayers in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city on June 22 this year.

“Police in Srinagar have arrested one accused involved in the killing of Inspector Parvez Ahmad. He has been identified as Muheeb Bashir Dar, a resident of Manganwagi,” a police spokesperson said.

He said Dar is also involved in many other terror-related incidents.