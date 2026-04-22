Man held with 10 kg poppy husk

The Crime Branch Sector-19 team has recovered 10.370kg of poppy husk from a man in Pinjore on Monday. According to police, the accused used to procure the contraband from Rajasthan and supply it in Pinjore and adjoining areas of Himachal Pradesh. Acting on a secret tip-off, police apprehended Gurvinder Singh alias Guri, a resident of village Kiratpur in the Pinjore area, from beneath a bridge near the village with the possession of the contraband.

Police apprehended Gurvinder Singh alias Guri, a resident of village Kiratpur in the Pinjore area, from beneath a bridge near the village with the possession of the contraband. (HT File)

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Students bring laurels to Dolphin PG College

Mohali Dolphin PG College has secured 38 medals at the convocation ceremony of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University on Tuesday. 19 students were awarded gold medals and 19 received silver medals for outstanding performance in university examinations conducted between 2020 and 2025. Principal Manu Jain and dean academics Malkit Singh praised the consistent efforts of students and staff.

PGI observe world voice day

Chandigarh The department of ENT at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) observed world voice day on Monday by holding a public awareness program on the global theme “Caring for our voices”. The occasion was marked with interdisciplinary sessions designed for patients, caregivers, and the general public. Head of the ENT department, Dr Jaimanti Bakshi, addressed the gathering, explaining the various types, causes, and assessment procedures of voice disorders.

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{{^usCountry}} Day 5 of the Allengers Gully Cricket tourney ends/ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Day 5 of the Allengers Gully Cricket tourney ends/ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Chairman Sanjay Tandon interacts with players on the 5th day of Gully Cricket Tourney {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chairman Sanjay Tandon interacts with players on the 5th day of Gully Cricket Tourney {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chandigarh Day five of the Allengers Gully Cricket Tournament, saw tournament chairman Sanjay Tandon interact with young players and review arrangements. Dominant wins were recorded by teams 121, 90, 62 and 93, with narrow victories for teams 221 and 26. In the girls’ category, Team 15 stood out with a commanding 81-run win over Team 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandigarh Day five of the Allengers Gully Cricket Tournament, saw tournament chairman Sanjay Tandon interact with young players and review arrangements. Dominant wins were recorded by teams 121, 90, 62 and 93, with narrow victories for teams 221 and 26. In the girls’ category, Team 15 stood out with a commanding 81-run win over Team 16. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} NPS wins the second inter-school alumni basketball tourney {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NPS wins the second inter-school alumni basketball tourney {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Chandigarh New Public School (NPS) clinched the title at the second inter-school alumni basketball tournament organised by Ex-Vivekite Association (EVA) at Vivek High School, Chandigarh. Featuring seven alumni teams with mixed-gender participation. NPS defeated Yadavindra Public School 58–42 in the final, with Divarsh Singh scoring 32 points. YPS Mohali finished as first runners-up, while hosts EVA secured third place, beating GNPS 42–36. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chandigarh New Public School (NPS) clinched the title at the second inter-school alumni basketball tournament organised by Ex-Vivekite Association (EVA) at Vivek High School, Chandigarh. Featuring seven alumni teams with mixed-gender participation. NPS defeated Yadavindra Public School 58–42 in the final, with Divarsh Singh scoring 32 points. YPS Mohali finished as first runners-up, while hosts EVA secured third place, beating GNPS 42–36. {{/usCountry}}

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Two from tricity in top 100 for JEE mains

Chandigarh The JEE Main Session 2, 2026 results were declared on Monday, with two students from the tricity securing top 100 All India Ranks (AIR). Anshveer Singh Dhaliwal secured AIR 63, while Bharat Bansal bagged AIR 78, emerging as the UT’s top performers. Anshveer, had scored 99.989 percentile in Session 1 and Bharat had scored 99.997 percentile.

NITI Aayog member delivers lecture at PU

Chandigarh NITI Aayog member Vinod K. Paul delivered the keynote at the 3rd Rajendra Memorial Lecture at Panjab University on Monday, stressing the role of youth and health in achieving Viksit Bharat. He highlighted the economic cost of poor health and promoted mental health support, including Tele-MANAS.

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PU hosts “Write for change” to support disabled students

Chandigarh Panjab University’s (PU) NSS, in collaboration with the Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC) for Persons with Disabilities (PwD), organised “Write for change” to facilitate scribe support for students. Controller of examinations Jagat Bhushan attended as chief guest. Volunteers were sensitised to assist students during exams, promoting inclusive education on campus.

PU’s Punjabi Studies school holds first Sports Day

Chandigarh The School of Punjabi Studies at Panjab University (PU) held its first Sports Day, featuring athletic events and traditional Punjabi games. The faculty highlighted the role of sports in fitness and discipline, while urging students to stay away from substance abuse.

Firemen felicitated to commemorate Fire Service Week

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Chandigarh To mark the fire service week 2026, the Fire Awareness and Safety Association (FASA) organised a felicitation ceremony at Fire Station-Sector 32, to honour the dedication and selfless service of firemen. The event aimed to spread awareness about fire prevention and pay tribute to fire service personnel who risk their lives to protect the community.

MC chief engineer conducts surprise checks, warns staff against late coming

Chandigarh In a push to enforce discipline and improve efficiency, municipal corporation chief engineer Sanjay Arora carried out surprise inspections across several MC branch offices on Tuesday morning. The inspections, conducted around 9.30am, focused on staff attendance, punctuality and overall functioning of offices. Officials said Arora checked whether employees were present at their desks on time and actively engaged in their duties.

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BJP delegation seeks relief for CHB residents

Chandigarh A BJP delegation led by former mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla met UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, raising concerns over growing anxiety among Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) residents following notices and reports of possible demolition drives in Sectors 29 and 30. The delegation sought a permanent and practical solution for CHB allottees and requested that coercive enforcement actions be paused.

Two vehicles broken into near Max Hospital

Chandigarh Police have registered a case after the windshield of a Thar SUV was broken into near Max Hospital on Monday. Another Hyryder SUV, both vehicles bearing Himachal Pradesh registration number also had its door open and the items in the car were stolen. Police have registered a case, even though the hospital is in Mohali, part of the parking in front of the hospital falls in the UT so the case has been registered by the Chandigarh Police at the Maloya police station.

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DC Reviews Ghaggar Embankment Strengthening, Wheat Procurement in Mohali

Mohali Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal today reviewed flood-preparedness work at Tiwana village and ongoing wheat procurement in Tiwana and Lalru mandis. Inspecting the Ghaggar embankment, she directed early execution of plans to widen the river and build a 40-foot-wide embankment using excavated soil, alongside revetment repairs, with full cooperation from villagers.

Admissions Open for Computer, Punjabi Stenography Courses in Mohali

Mohali Admissions have begun at the Sainik Institute of Management and Technology, Mohali, for a three-month basic computer course and a one-year Punjabi stenography programme. Officials said Class 10 qualification is required for the computer course, while graduates are eligible for stenography.

Mayor inspects Sectors 7, 26; orders swift action on roads, parking, sanitation

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Chandigarh Stepping up oversight of civic works, Mayor Saurabh Joshi on Tuesday carried out inspections in Sector 7, Sector 26 and the Raipur Khurd STP, issuing directions for time-bound action on key issues ranging from road repairs to sanitation and traffic management. Officials were asked to streamline parking by regulating entry and exit points, deploying adequate attendants and revisiting traffic circulation plans to ease congestion.

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