Man held with 20 live rounds in J&K’s Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested a person from north Kashmir Baramulla district and recovered 20 live rounds of AK ammunition from him, police said. During the search operation, police recovered posters affiliated with the banned organisation Jammu and Kashmir National Front and 20 live rounds of AK-47 ammunition from the said location, said the spokesperson. (File)

The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Maqbool Dar, police said, adding that he was held during a search operation in the Pattan area of Baramulla.

“Acting on credible input, a special raid was conducted at the residence of Mohammad Maqbool Dar, alias Javaid Dar, a resident of New Colony, Sariwarpora Pattan, in connection with FIR No 78/2024 of Pattan police station, registered under Sections 10 & 13 of UAPA and 121 & 121-A IPC,” a police spokesperson said.

Spokesperson further added that during the search operation, police recovered posters affiliated with the banned organisation Jammu and Kashmir National Front and 20 live rounds of AK-47 ammunition from the said location.

“The recovered material was seized on the spot and taken into evidence under proper legal procedures,” the spokesperson said.

The police has been conducting further investigation. “In view of the nature of the recovery, additional provisions—Section 23 of UAPA and Section 7/25 of the Arms Act—have also been invoked in the case,” the official said.