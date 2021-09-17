Man hurt in bike blast in Punjab’s Jalalabad succumbs to injuries

BATHINDA

A 22-year-old man, who sustained serious injuries when the fuel tank of his motorcycle exploded in Fazilka’s Jalalabad town on Wednesday night, succumbed to injuries, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place when Balwinder Singh of Ferozepur was going towards the Bank Road from Old Sabzi Mandi in Jalalabad. He was referred to the Faridkot Medical College and Hospital where he died.

Fazilka SSP Deepak Hilori said forensic teams from Ferozepur and Chandigarh took samples from the explosion site for a detailed analysis. The report is expected in a week’s time, added the SSP.

He said it is premature to comment on the nature of the explosion as prima facie the fuel tank of the motorbike caught fire. “Preliminary probe does not suggest suspicious involvement of any other vehicle or person,” said the SSP.

A case under the Explosives Act was registered at the Jalalabad City police station on the complaint of SHO Malkit Singh.