Man injured in bear attack in Srinagar

Srinagar: A man was injured by a wild bear in the posh uptown area of Srinagar triggering a massive hunt by the wildlife authorities in the city on Sunday.

The animal, along with a cub, was caught on a CCTV camera in the Jawahar Nagar area, prompting people to inform the police and wildlife department.

“The bear and a small cub are roaming in the Rajbagh locality of Srinagar. Wildlife officials and police are on the job,” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.

“Citizens of this and nearby areas are advised to remain indoors till the animals are caught. If anyone notices or sees the bear, please inform on SHO Rajbagh’s number,” it said.

An official of Rajbagh Police Station said that the bear attacked a man, in his 40s, in Rajbagh.

“The man was rushed to a hospital and was later discharged,” the official said.

A massive search operation was started by the wildlife and police in the Rajbagh and Jawahar Nagar areas where the animals were last seen.

Central Kashmir, wildlife warden, Altaf Hussain said that they received information about the animals on Sunday morning from the police control room and deputed a team to track the animal.

“There are some CCTVs outside Jawahar Nagar quarters which confirm the presence of a black bear and a cub. So we are checking all the probable areas,” he said.

The wildlife team and police have been scouting the agricultural department office too. “It is a big campus and there are some abandoned buildings here and also some vegetation areas. The staff is searching and looking if they get any impressions,” Hussain said.

The official urged people in this area to limit their movement and remain away from abandoned structures and vegetation.

“We can’t conclusively say where the animals would have gone. So the inhabitants of the area are requested not to allow their children on lawns and keep their gates closed till we are able to spot the animals,” he said.

Not far from here a leopard was spotted and ultimately captured in March this year in the state capital’s high-security Church Lane, near the foothills of the Zabarwan mountain and forest range.