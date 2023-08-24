Man injured in low-intensity blast in Jammu

A man was injured critically in a low-intensity explosion inside his house in Chatha area of Jammu on Wednesday evening. He was identified as Raghuvir Singh, 35, of Sajjadpur near SKUAST. “Around 4 pm there was a big bang in a house in Chatha area and locals panicked. They informed the police and we found that a person was critically injured in the house,” said a police officer. The injured was taken to government medical college and hospital here for treatment. However, he was later shifted to Dayanand Medical College in Ludhiana.

4 drug smugglers booked in Baramulla

Srinagar : Police on Wednesday booked four notorious drug smugglers under PIT-NDPS Act in north Kashmir’s Baramulla. Police have booked four most wanted and notorious drug smugglers under PIT-NDPS Act in Baramulla after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The four accused drug smugglers were identified as Mohammad Naseer Bhatti, Mohammad Riyaz Khanday of Madiyan Kamalkote Uri, Mohammad Hafeez Abassi and Zahid Hussain Abassi of Uri. “The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-Balwal Jammu,” a police spokesman said.

Omar expresses gratitude to lawyers

Srinagar : As the arguments in Article 370 case ended in Supreme Court today, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to lawyers who appeared on behalf of the petitioners. NC vice-president Omar Abdullah praised the lawyers for their stellar job in the Supreme Court. “I want to express a personal word of thanks to every one of the lawyers who appeared on behalf of the petitioners. They did a stellar job arguing the matter in the SC,” said Omar Abdullah on ‘X’.

Online services: J&K clinches 2nd spot

JAMMU Chief secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday announced the boarding of 913 citizen centric online services on the e-UNNAT portal. With this, Jammu and Kashmir has attained second position in the country amongst states/UTs in the number of online services provided to the citizens. The chief secretary stated that it is an important milestone in tune with the resolve of the J&K administration to provide ease, convenience and accessibility of services to the common man.

Nagrota IED had timer device

JAMMU The IED weighing 2.5 kg that was detected in Panjgrain area of Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar national Highway on Monday night, was fitted with a timer device. “The IED had a timer device and it had to blast within seven hours after it was planted,” said officials. They informed that had it exploded, it would have caused damage within the radius of 60 to 70 feet. “It was on the highway and it would have caused optimum damage. It seems the terrorists intended to cause casualties either to the road opening parties or Amarnath Yatris,” said officials.

Police attach drug peddler’s property in Sopore

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday attached the property of a drug peddler in north Kashmir’s Sopore town. To check the menace of drug addiction, the police have of late started attaching properties of drug smugglers across north Kashmir. Police said the house belonging to Muzaffer Ahmad Bhat alias Tanga of Batpora Sopore was attached by officials. The property included house and land. According to police, Bhat is involved in many NDPS cases at Police Station Sopore and Jammu and has already been arrested.